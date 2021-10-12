Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Financial Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,951 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 2.0% of Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 178,824,616 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,161,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,459 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,322,145 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $33,314,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090,751 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,365,516 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,890,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,275 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,655,159 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,950,528,000 after purchasing an additional 868,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Microsoft by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 49,671,921 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,456,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522,485 shares in the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Fundamental Research increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 price target (up from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.84.

MSFT opened at $294.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $295.08 and its 200 day moving average is $271.98. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $199.62 and a 12-month high of $305.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

Microsoft announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total transaction of $5,973,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.