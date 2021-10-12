Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 32,996.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,315,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308,108 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,365,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,189,000 after buying an additional 278,503 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 915,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,122,000 after buying an additional 224,263 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 139.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 329,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,933,000 after buying an additional 192,000 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,624,000. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total transaction of $1,883,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $682,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MAA opened at $191.06 on Tuesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.53 and a twelve month high of $197.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.28, a PEG ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 6.66%. On average, analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.76%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAA. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Colliers Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BTIG Research raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.27.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Read More: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.