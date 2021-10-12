Mina Price Tops $4.16 on Major Exchanges (MINA)

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 12th. Mina has a market cap of $1.09 billion and $61.28 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mina coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.16 or 0.00007543 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mina has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mina alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.53 or 0.00062673 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.16 or 0.00123716 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.32 or 0.00076811 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54,631.03 or 0.99156597 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,448.87 or 0.06259784 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 262,444,310 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Buying and Selling Mina

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.