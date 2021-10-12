Mirova Has $2.18 Million Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Mirova lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,117 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the second quarter worth $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 267.5% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 53.2% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the first quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

LUMN stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.15. The company had a trading volume of 165,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,751,673. The firm has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.14.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a positive return on equity of 16.28%. Equities analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.23%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 59.88%.

In other news, Director Steven T. Clontz acquired 5,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $59,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 297,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,564,229.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LUMN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

