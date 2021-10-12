Mirova Increases Stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Mirova boosted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AMT traded up $3.43 on Tuesday, reaching $265.03. 18,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,834,330. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $303.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.63 billion, a PE ratio of 53.41, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.09%.

AMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.29.

In other news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total transaction of $222,224.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total value of $28,949.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,835,366.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 939 shares of company stock valued at $279,485. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

