Mirova Lowers Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Mirova reduced its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,247 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,034 shares during the period. General Motors accounts for 0.5% of Mirova’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Mirova’s holdings in General Motors were worth $4,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,268,186 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,642,907,000 after buying an additional 4,023,775 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,652,017 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,718,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,113 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,827,503 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,942,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993,550 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,147,764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,188,434,000 after purchasing an additional 724,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in General Motors by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,394,184 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $827,218,000 after purchasing an additional 84,386 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush began coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.32.

Shares of GM stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.01. The stock had a trading volume of 704,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,586,736. General Motors has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $64.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. Analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.