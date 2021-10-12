Mirova Sells 5,547 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Mirova cut its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 34.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,592 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,547 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 22.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,082,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,610,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,318 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 399.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,391,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,914 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 378.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,127,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,408,000 after purchasing an additional 891,596 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 32.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,623,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,876,000 after purchasing an additional 883,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $99,988,000. Institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.75.

IBM traded down $1.72 on Tuesday, hitting $140.71. The company had a trading volume of 133,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,178,374. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.25. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $105.92 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.66%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

