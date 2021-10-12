Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Shares Acquired by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. increased its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 661,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,610 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned 2.17% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals worth $11,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.19. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $26.31. The stock has a market cap of $525.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.03.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $11.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Peetz sold 3,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $70,722.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ian Clements sold 1,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $30,315.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,610 shares of company stock worth $127,309. 62.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mirum Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

