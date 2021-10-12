Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) is Tekla Capital Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Tekla Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 465,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,525 shares during the period. Moderna makes up about 3.6% of Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $109,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 1,785.7% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 55.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total transaction of $1,186,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total transaction of $2,134,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,215,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,528,206.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 363,000 shares of company stock worth $137,242,960 over the last three months. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Moderna stock traded up $4.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $309.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,067,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $398.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.53. The company has a market capitalization of $124.78 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.50. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.49 and a 52 week high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.13 EPS for the current year.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.21.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

