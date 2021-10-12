Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Momo were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOMO. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in Momo during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Momo during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Momo during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Momo by 8,790.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Momo by 270.6% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. 60.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Momo stock opened at $11.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.55. Momo Inc. has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $20.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.52.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The information services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $2.35. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Momo had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Momo Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

MOMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Momo from $18.30 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Momo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Momo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.08.

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.

