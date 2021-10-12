Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,890,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,289,820,000 after acquiring an additional 635,593 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,291,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,433 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,065,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,594,000 after purchasing an additional 987,960 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,861,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,891,000 after purchasing an additional 694,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 34.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,834,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761,712 shares during the last quarter. 59.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

NYSE:MO opened at $46.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $86.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.74. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.83 and a twelve month high of $52.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. On average, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.57%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.