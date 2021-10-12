Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in UGI by 21.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 908,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,068,000 after purchasing an additional 161,649 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in UGI by 9.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 111,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 9,541 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in UGI by 337.1% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 727,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,686,000 after purchasing an additional 561,102 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in UGI by 1,706.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 392,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,184,000 after purchasing an additional 370,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of UGI by 105.5% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 7,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $44.05 on Tuesday. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $31.84 and a 52 week high of $48.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.15. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. UGI had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.69%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UGI. Barclays boosted their price objective on UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank of America upgraded UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

UGI Profile

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

