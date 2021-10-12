Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 979 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter worth about $219,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter worth approximately $1,911,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Quilter Plc increased its stake in FedEx by 736.4% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 10,279 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 9,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter worth approximately $2,144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FDX. Stephens reduced their price objective on FedEx from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on FedEx from $375.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group set a $369.00 target price on FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on FedEx from $344.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on FedEx from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.13.

FedEx stock opened at $219.82 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $256.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $58.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.28. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $216.34 and a twelve month high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 16.51%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

