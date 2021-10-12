Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,812 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,812 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,551,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,960,000 after buying an additional 5,184,055 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter valued at $365,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter valued at $602,000. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 56,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after buying an additional 7,762 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 116,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,588,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. 61.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 96,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $4,810,584.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $5,185,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,770,961 shares of company stock valued at $262,063,658 over the last 90 days. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DKNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark raised their price objective on DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DraftKings has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.02.

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $48.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.90 and a 12-month high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $297.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.84 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 55.33% and a negative net margin of 118.88%. On average, analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

