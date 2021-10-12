MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Acquired by Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. grew its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 640,000.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,000 shares during the period. MongoDB comprises approximately 2.7% of Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $23,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 10.7% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 187,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,821,000 after purchasing an additional 18,096 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 24.3% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 62.1% during the second quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 112.9% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 98,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,261,000 after purchasing an additional 52,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 76.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MDB shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $406.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $526.00 price objective (up previously from $450.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $472.44.

In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.02, for a total value of $1,252,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,953,764.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.55, for a total transaction of $128,493.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 117,153 shares of company stock valued at $51,644,888. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MongoDB stock traded up $11.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $466.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,718. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $434.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $359.02. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.51 and a 12-month high of $518.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 239.38%. The business had revenue of $198.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.72 EPS for the current year.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

