MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 38.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 10.7% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 187,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,821,000 after acquiring an additional 18,096 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 24.3% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 62.1% in the second quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 112.9% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 98,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,261,000 after purchasing an additional 52,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 76.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MDB shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $534.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $406.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $384.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $472.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $454.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a PE ratio of -96.03 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.51 and a twelve month high of $518.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $434.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $359.02.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $198.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.19 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 239.38%. MongoDB’s revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.52, for a total value of $12,933,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Mark Porter sold 2,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.36, for a total transaction of $1,223,767.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,153 shares of company stock worth $51,644,888. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.