Morgan Stanley Increases BP (LON:BP) Price Target to GBX 388

BP (LON:BP) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 342 ($4.47) to GBX 388 ($5.07) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BP. HSBC cut BP to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 365 ($4.77) to GBX 360 ($4.70) in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of BP from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of BP from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 530 ($6.92) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($6.21) price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on BP from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 368.60 ($4.82).

BP stock opened at GBX 360.30 ($4.71) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £72.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 308.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 307.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.71, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.83. BP has a 12 month low of GBX 188.52 ($2.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 508.70 ($6.65).

In other news, insider Murray Auchincloss purchased 123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 305 ($3.98) per share, with a total value of £375.15 ($490.14).

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

