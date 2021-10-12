MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Short Interest Up 882.1% in September

MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, a growth of 882.1% from the September 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of MTN Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

Shares of MTNOY stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,137. MTN Group has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $9.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.78 and a 200 day moving average of $7.60.

MTN Group Ltd. engages in the provision of network information technology services. The firm offers broadband and Internet products and services and converged fixed or mobile products and services. It serves local, national and international telecommunications industries. The company was founded on November 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Roodepoort, South Africa.

