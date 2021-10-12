MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €215.00 Price Target at UBS Group

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) has been assigned a €215.00 ($252.94) price objective by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America set a €240.00 ($282.35) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €183.00 ($215.29) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €242.00 ($284.71) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €212.79 ($250.34).

MTX opened at €196.65 ($231.35) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €198.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €203.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion and a PE ratio of 89.47. MTU Aero Engines has a 52 week low of €142.40 ($167.53) and a 52 week high of €224.90 ($264.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.39.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

