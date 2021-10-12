MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Scotiabank

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Scotiabank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a C$71.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$58.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$52.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MTY Food Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.40.

Shares of MTYFF opened at $52.23 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.30. MTY Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.58 and a fifty-two week high of $56.55.

MTY Food Group, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of causal dining restaurants. It operates through the Canada and USA and International segments. The firm’s brands includes Au Vieux Duluth Express, Chick ‘n’ Chick, Cultures, Franx Supreme, Koryo Korea, Koya Japan, Burger, Panini, TacoTime, Tandori Cuisine Indian, TiKi-MiNG, Tutti Frutti, Vie&nam, Villa Madina Mediterranean Cuisine, Country Style, Croissant Plus, Jugo Juice, KiMoCHi, Sub, Buns Master, La Crémière, Sukiyaki, Sushi shop, TCBY Canada, Thai Express, and Valentine.

