MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) Receives $9.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.17.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on MultiPlan in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on MultiPlan in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MultiPlan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

In other MultiPlan news, Director Julie D. Klapstein bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,630. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPLN. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in MultiPlan during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in MultiPlan during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in MultiPlan during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in MultiPlan during the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in MultiPlan by 63.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 6,375 shares in the last quarter. 84.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPLN opened at $4.81 on Friday. MultiPlan has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.11.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $276.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.76 million.

MultiPlan Company Profile

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

