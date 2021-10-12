Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $32.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Murphy Oil is steadily increasing its exploration and production activities in the United States and at international locations. The company is also transitioning through acquisitions, divestitures and oil-weighted discoveries. Murphy Oil aims to invest $600 million annually in the 2021-2024 time period to further expand its existing operations. Its low-cost assets and maintenance of a multi-basin portfolio will drive its performance. Its oil hedges will safeguard against fluctuating commodity prices. It has sufficient liquidity to meet its debt obligation. Itsinitiatives to reduce expenses will support its margins. In the past six months, shares of the company have outperformed the industry. The company is subject to changes in the strict federal or state laws and adherence to the same can escalate its operating costs, thereby denting margins.”

MUR has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Murphy Oil from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.11.

MUR opened at $29.21 on Friday. Murphy Oil has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $30.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.18.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.33. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 45.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $549.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.71) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 39.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 848,325 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,921,000 after acquiring an additional 239,613 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 20.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,693 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 7,496 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 63.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 339,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,914,000 after acquiring an additional 131,660 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 39.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 139,917 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 39,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,461,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $220,902,000 after acquiring an additional 769,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

