MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.37 Per Share

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.365 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, October 25th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This is a boost from MV Oil Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

MV Oil Trust has decreased its dividend by 31.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of MV Oil Trust stock opened at $9.01 on Tuesday. MV Oil Trust has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $10.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.78.

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.62 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MV Oil Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 41,267 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.22% of MV Oil Trust worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MV Oil Trust

MV Oil Trust is a close-ended investment trust. It engages in acquiring and holding a term net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on August 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

