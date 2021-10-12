Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Acquires 118 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 24,787 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,011,000. Robbins Farley LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 12,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,483,913 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $322,543,000 after acquiring an additional 160,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

HON opened at $215.29 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.42 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.56. The company has a market capitalization of $148.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

HON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.21.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

