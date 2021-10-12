Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Grows Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,284 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,283 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $1,850,000. Quilter Plc increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,015 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 7,168 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 19,495 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,872,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on COST. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Cowen upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.83.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ COST opened at $449.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $452.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $409.16. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $470.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.27, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

