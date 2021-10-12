Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Has $384,000 Stock Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in American Tower were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in American Tower by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,855,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $500,032,000 after purchasing an additional 132,974 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in American Tower by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 49,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,408,000 after purchasing an additional 18,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 11,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

In related news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total value of $222,224.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total value of $28,949.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,835,366.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 939 shares of company stock worth $279,485 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on AMT shares. Truist boosted their price objective on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Argus upped their target price on American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their price objective on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.29.

NYSE:AMT opened at $261.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $303.72. The company has a market cap of $118.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $285.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.34.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. On average, analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.09%.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.