Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lessened its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 184.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, FundX Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 152.7% during the 2nd quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC now owns 100,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 60,721 shares during the last quarter.

IJS stock opened at $102.77 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.72. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $62.47 and a twelve month high of $110.77.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

