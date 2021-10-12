Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

MGC stock opened at $154.35 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $114.77 and a 12-month high of $161.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.26.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.