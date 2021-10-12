Namaste Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXTTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Namaste Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXTTF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 278,900 shares, an increase of 3,569.7% from the September 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 639,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Namaste Technologies stock remained flat at $$0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,136. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.16. Namaste Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.35.

About Namaste Technologies

Namaste Technologies, Inc engages in the operation of cannabis e-commerce platform. The firm operates through the following segments: Namaste Vapes, Australian Vaporizers, CannMart, Namaste MD, Findify, and Corporate & Other. It offers vaporizers, glassware, accessories, cannabidiol products, and medical cannabis.

