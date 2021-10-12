NAOS Finance Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $975,128.00 (NAOS)

NAOS Finance (CURRENCY:NAOS) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 12th. During the last seven days, NAOS Finance has traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. NAOS Finance has a total market cap of $11.38 million and approximately $975,128.00 worth of NAOS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NAOS Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.29 or 0.00002260 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.67 or 0.00057162 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.26 or 0.00119426 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00072712 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,152.84 or 0.99994870 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,386.18 or 0.05924468 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NAOS Finance’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,804,863 coins. NAOS Finance’s official Twitter account is @naos_finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAOS Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NAOS Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NAOS Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

