Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 1,536 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,163 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in KBR were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in KBR by 9.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 13,092 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in KBR by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in KBR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,714,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in KBR by 4.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,892,000 after purchasing an additional 10,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in KBR during the first quarter valued at approximately $520,000.

Get KBR alerts:

In other news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 9,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $366,944.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,573.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on KBR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of KBR from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.64.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $41.84 on Tuesday. KBR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.13 and a twelve month high of $42.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.92 and a beta of 1.35.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 17.73% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. On average, equities analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.43%.

About KBR

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR).

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.