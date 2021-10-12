Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Stock Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 598.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 64,949 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 30.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 104,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after buying an additional 24,054 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 28.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 7,566 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 74,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 292,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,887,000 after acquiring an additional 88,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

HP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.16 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.71.

Shares of HP opened at $30.82 on Tuesday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $36.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.71.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57). Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 28.25%. The firm had revenue of $332.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -116.28%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

