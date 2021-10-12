Natixis Advisors L.P. Makes New $592,000 Investment in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGNY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Progyny by 147.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,515,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284,941 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 3.2% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,665,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,644,000 after buying an additional 144,091 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 631.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,219,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,086 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its stake in Progyny by 14.9% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,925,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,693,000 after acquiring an additional 249,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Progyny by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,346,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,929,000 after acquiring an additional 19,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Progyny alerts:

In related news, COO Peter Anevski sold 88,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $5,041,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 1,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $108,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,229,295.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 529,004 shares of company stock valued at $29,735,046. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PGNY. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Progyny in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

NASDAQ PGNY opened at $57.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.50. Progyny, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.56 and a twelve month high of $66.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.88 and a beta of 1.78.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $128.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.96 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 17.40%. Analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.