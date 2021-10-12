Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 16,640 Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,640 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENV. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Envestnet during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Envestnet in the first quarter valued at $218,000.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Envestnet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Envestnet from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

NYSE ENV opened at $81.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.91 and a 200-day moving average of $75.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 291.07 and a beta of 1.29. Envestnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.00 and a 52-week high of $88.45.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Envestnet had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $288.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.18 million. As a group, analysts predict that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

