Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Short Interest Down 91.7% in September

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 91.7% from the September 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 472,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
GASNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Naturgy Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cheuvreux lowered Naturgy Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.21.
Shares of Naturgy Energy Group stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.93. The company had a trading volume of 31,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,728. Naturgy Energy Group has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $5.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.10.
About Naturgy Energy Group
Naturgy Energy Group SA is engaged in the production and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America North Infrastructures and Latin America South Infrastructures. The Gas & Electricity segment includes the Supply of gas, electricity and services, International LNG supply, Electricity generation in Europe and International electricity generation.
Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?
Receive News & Ratings for Naturgy Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naturgy Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.