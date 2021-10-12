Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Short Interest Down 91.7% in September

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 91.7% from the September 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 472,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GASNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Naturgy Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cheuvreux lowered Naturgy Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.21.

Shares of Naturgy Energy Group stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.93. The company had a trading volume of 31,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,728. Naturgy Energy Group has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $5.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.3377 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 27.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th.

About Naturgy Energy Group

Naturgy Energy Group SA is engaged in the production and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America North Infrastructures and Latin America South Infrastructures. The Gas & Electricity segment includes the Supply of gas, electricity and services, International LNG supply, Electricity generation in Europe and International electricity generation.

