Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Given a €82.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on Nemetschek in a report on Friday, July 30th. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. DZ Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €74.75 ($87.94).

Shares of NEM opened at €82.30 ($96.82) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €83.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of €69.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion and a PE ratio of 81.11. Nemetschek has a fifty-two week low of €50.95 ($59.94) and a fifty-two week high of €93.84 ($110.40).

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

