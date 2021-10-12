NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) will announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NeoGames’ earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoGames will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NeoGames.

Get NeoGames alerts:

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $12.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NeoGames from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

NASDAQ NGMS opened at $35.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $789.66 million and a PE ratio of 92.05. NeoGames has a fifty-two week low of $18.67 and a fifty-two week high of $73.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of NeoGames by 131.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of NeoGames by 247.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. 25.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NeoGames Company Profile

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeoGames (NGMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGames Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGames and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.