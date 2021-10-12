Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 29.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,110 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 6,621 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $8,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Netflix by 15.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,173,073 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $619,629,000 after acquiring an additional 156,565 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth about $69,683,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Netflix by 47.1% during the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,454 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,671,000 after acquiring an additional 10,706 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 0.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 274,662 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $145,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Netflix by 8.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 230,263 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $121,626,000 after buying an additional 18,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $627.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $463.41 and a 1 year high of $646.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $571.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $535.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $11,231,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,927 shares of company stock worth $68,562,364 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Netflix from $643.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Netflix from $620.00 to $737.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $633.73.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

