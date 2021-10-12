Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 213,050 Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,418,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213,050 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 6.37% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $214,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,496,000 after purchasing an additional 63,201 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 16,730 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,488 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EBS opened at $51.58 on Tuesday. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.35 and a 52 week high of $127.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.91.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.48). The company had revenue of $397.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.73 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 29.10%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

EBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Emergent BioSolutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.20.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

Recommended Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.