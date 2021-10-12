Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 1,107,986 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 5.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,902,728 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,107,986 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $200,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter worth $26,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter worth $27,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 547.0% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 6,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,339 shares during the period. 37.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,089,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.17 per share, with a total value of $9,993,722.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 46,828,477 shares in the company, valued at $429,417,134.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $46,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 2,218,870 shares of company stock worth $20,493,175 over the last three months. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $11.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 2.50.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.1525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently -338.89%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.