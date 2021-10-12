Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 51,028 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,943,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 51,028 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 3.60% of Tetra Tech worth $236,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTEK. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,983,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 149.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 381,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,790,000 after purchasing an additional 228,916 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,359,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,981,000 after purchasing an additional 157,847 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 982,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,361,000 after acquiring an additional 128,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 732,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,386,000 after acquiring an additional 112,346 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Bernard Teufele sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total value of $119,041.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.03, for a total transaction of $638,526.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,066 shares of company stock worth $2,395,443. 1.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $157.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 44.28, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.80 and its 200 day moving average is $132.83. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.66 and a 52 week high of $160.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $638.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.30 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.81%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is presently 24.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.80.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

