Neuberger Berman Group LLC Trims Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,582,480 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 24,909 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $248,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,037,483 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $949,877,000 after buying an additional 133,139 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Aptiv by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Aptiv by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 312,699 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,198,000 after purchasing an additional 30,350 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Aptiv by 137.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Aptiv by 17,533.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,274 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 26,125 shares during the period. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

APTV stock opened at $160.15 on Tuesday. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $92.56 and a 52 week high of $170.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.32 billion, a PE ratio of 43.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.52 and a 200 day moving average of $151.02.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07). Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.10) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

APTV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.65.

About Aptiv

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

Read More: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.