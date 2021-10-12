New Fortress Energy’s (NFE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their buy rating on shares of New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) in a research note released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $49.00 price objective on the stock.

NFE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of New Fortress Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Fortress Energy from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.22.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

Shares of NFE opened at $33.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.36 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.39. New Fortress Energy has a 12 month low of $23.80 and a 12 month high of $65.90.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $223.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.72 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 12.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that New Fortress Energy will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -72.73%.

In other New Fortress Energy news, Director John J. Mack bought 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.56 per share, for a total transaction of $496,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 79,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,183,551.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,588,000 after acquiring an additional 49,817 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in New Fortress Energy by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 8,188 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in New Fortress Energy by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $3,446,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in New Fortress Energy by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,108,000 after purchasing an additional 10,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.85% of the company’s stock.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.