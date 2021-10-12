Newscrypto (NWC) Price Tops $0.80 on Major Exchanges

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. In the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded down 16.4% against the dollar. One Newscrypto coin can now be purchased for about $0.80 or 0.00001427 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Newscrypto has a total market cap of $120.95 million and approximately $8.15 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.65 or 0.00063239 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.60 or 0.00125238 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.73 or 0.00077577 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,339.41 or 0.99943183 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,499.02 or 0.06207087 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Newscrypto

Newscrypto’s genesis date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io . Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Newscrypto Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newscrypto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newscrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

