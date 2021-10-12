Nimiq (NIM) Trading Up 33.9% This Week

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Nimiq has a total market cap of $48.86 million and $1.07 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nimiq coin can now be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Nimiq has traded up 33.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,422.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,469.65 or 0.06260380 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $171.18 or 0.00308862 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $582.27 or 0.01050601 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.21 or 0.00094199 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $275.81 or 0.00497648 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $210.17 or 0.00379223 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.68 or 0.00298939 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00005006 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

Nimiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 9,053,738,392 coins and its circulating supply is 8,439,488,392 coins. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

