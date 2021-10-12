Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.47% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Noodles & Company is a fast casual restaurant which offers lunch and dinner. It serves noodles, pastas, salads, soups, sandwiches, cheese, meatballs and beverages. The company operates in the United States. Noodles & Company is based in Broomfield, Colorado. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised Noodles & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stephens assumed coverage on Noodles & Company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Noodles & Company from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

NDLS opened at $12.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,297.70, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Noodles & Company has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $13.55.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $125.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.16 million. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Noodles & Company will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Ii, L.P. sold 3,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total value of $42,821.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Noodles & Company by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,477,467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,919,000 after purchasing an additional 167,117 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Noodles & Company by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,076,421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,434,000 after purchasing an additional 40,110 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in Noodles & Company by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,022,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,760,000 after purchasing an additional 26,610 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Noodles & Company by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 899,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,222,000 after purchasing an additional 458,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plaisance Capital LLC boosted its stake in Noodles & Company by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC now owns 686,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,571,000 after purchasing an additional 43,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

