Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Upgraded to Buy by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $125.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock, up from their previous price target of $112.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Northern Trust from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Northern Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northern Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $111.81.

NTRS opened at $115.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.09. Northern Trust has a 12-month low of $76.20 and a 12-month high of $123.10.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 20.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Northern Trust will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

In related news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $5,785,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $562,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 10,444.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 80.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

