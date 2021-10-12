Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Purchased by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 50.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 141.9% in the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 56.1% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 81.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NOC shares. Seaport Global Securities boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.10.

Shares of NOC opened at $393.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.49. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $282.88 and a one year high of $396.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $361.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $359.85.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. On average, analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total value of $319,915.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,222.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total value of $169,834.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,597 shares of company stock valued at $576,700. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

