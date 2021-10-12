Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 180 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCK. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in McKesson by 173.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,030,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,143,000 after acquiring an additional 653,442 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,760,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,408,000 after buying an additional 393,016 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in McKesson by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 734,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,318,000 after buying an additional 313,020 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,139,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,673,000 after buying an additional 303,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 281.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 406,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,245,000 after purchasing an additional 299,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MCK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.13.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $201.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.99. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $141.32 and a 52 week high of $210.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $202.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $62.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.16 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 216.39% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 10.92%.

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total transaction of $2,927,489.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,927,489.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total value of $299,033.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,106 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,447.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,971 shares of company stock worth $7,726,342. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

