Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 11.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in AutoZone by 118.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 8.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 239.3% during the first quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 14,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,225,000 after acquiring an additional 10,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 25.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,644,000 after buying an additional 4,887 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total value of $7,572,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 7,017 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,608.29, for a total transaction of $11,285,370.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,517 shares of company stock worth $30,589,316. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AZO shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stephens raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,670.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,661.53.

AZO stock opened at $1,674.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,617.85 and its 200 day moving average is $1,527.72. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,085.85 and a one year high of $1,738.78.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 163.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $30.93 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 89.51 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

